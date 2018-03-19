Policeman to be charged with rape on fellow officer

A male police officer will be charged with rape and sexual abuse in the coming hours following an internal investigation of allegations made by two female police officers, the police said.

In a statement on Monday evening, the police said the 27-year-old police constable is expected to be charged in court with raping a fellow officer and violent indecent assault and sexual abuse of another officer.

Sources have told MaltaToday the alleged case of rape happened at the Msida police station, where the male officer was stationed. The other charges are related to another case involving a different female officer, who alleged sexual abuse while in the district police car with the male colleague.