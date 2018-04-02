Registered unemployed in Malta down in February

The National Statistics Office said the unemployment register saw a decline of 701 people in February when compared to the same month last year.

The figures released this morning came from data provided by Jobsplus, a government agency.

The decrease cut across all age groups and was irrespective of the length of time a person would have been on the unemployment register.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.9% and 35.5% respectively

The NSO said that the number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also dropped by 21 when compared to the previous year reaching 286.

Men accounted for 77.3% of total registrants with a disability.

The registered unemployment rate in September 2017 – this is a statistic that comes out several months later – stood at 1.3% of the labour supply.