Registered unemployed in Malta down in February
There were 2,005 people on the unemployment register in February, as figures show that unemployment has bottomed out at the start of the year
The National Statistics Office said the unemployment register saw a decline of 701 people in February when compared to the same month last year.
The figures released this morning came from data provided by Jobsplus, a government agency.
The decrease cut across all age groups and was irrespective of the length of time a person would have been on the unemployment register.
The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.9% and 35.5% respectively
The NSO said that the number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also dropped by 21 when compared to the previous year reaching 286.
Men accounted for 77.3% of total registrants with a disability.
The registered unemployment rate in September 2017 – this is a statistic that comes out several months later – stood at 1.3% of the labour supply.