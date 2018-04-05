menu

Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia appointed secretary-general in reshuffle

The PD MP Godfrey Farrugia is now also secretary-general of the party

maria_pace
5 April 2018, 8:32am
by Maria Pace

Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia has been appointed secretary-general for the party.

The party said in a Facebook post that Farrugia would be taking over from Lee Bugeja Bartolo, while Marcus Lauri will be appointed public relations officer.

PD said the change had come about "in a recent reshuffle of responsibilities" within the party.

The party thanked outgoing secretary-general Lee Bugeja Bartolo, who they said would remain on the PD executive council, and outgoing PRO Rosa Borg.

In a separate Facebook post, PD leader Anthony Buttigieg explained the changes, saying that Bugeja Bartolo holds down a full-time job and felt that due to work, the role was growing beyond him. “Godfrey is a full time politician with immense experience. He just as graciously offered to use that experience to take up the role.”

Former Labour Whip Godfrey Farrugia joined the PD in 2017, shortly after resigning from the Labour Party. He had previously served as health minister.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in National
Naxxar local council left in the dark about incinerator project
National

Naxxar local council left in the dark about incinerator project
Maria Pace
Malta Enterprise, Malta Development Bank sign agreement for better funding of high-risk projects
National

Malta Enterprise, Malta Development Bank sign agreement for better funding of high-risk projects
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Update 3 | Graffitti protest disrupts Planning Authority meeting on new petrol station
National

[WATCH] Update 3 | Graffitti protest disrupts Planning Authority meeting on new petrol station
James Debono / Maria Pace
Archbishop Charles Scicluna has 'taken note' of mafia retweet controversy, Curia official says
National

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has 'taken note' of mafia retweet controversy, Curia official says
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe