Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia appointed secretary-general in reshuffle

Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia has been appointed secretary-general for the party.

The party said in a Facebook post that Farrugia would be taking over from Lee Bugeja Bartolo, while Marcus Lauri will be appointed public relations officer.

PD said the change had come about "in a recent reshuffle of responsibilities" within the party.

The party thanked outgoing secretary-general Lee Bugeja Bartolo, who they said would remain on the PD executive council, and outgoing PRO Rosa Borg.

In a separate Facebook post, PD leader Anthony Buttigieg explained the changes, saying that Bugeja Bartolo holds down a full-time job and felt that due to work, the role was growing beyond him. “Godfrey is a full time politician with immense experience. He just as graciously offered to use that experience to take up the role.”

Former Labour Whip Godfrey Farrugia joined the PD in 2017, shortly after resigning from the Labour Party. He had previously served as health minister.