Environment ministry to investigate Vittoriosa pigeon culling

The ministry of Environment has condemned Thursday's pigeon culling in Vittoriosa, said they were investigating the situation.

In a statement, the ministry said that the culling went against the government’s policies about how to properly deal with unwanted pigeons. The statement said that there were better ways to remove unwanted pigeons, in a safer and more secure way.

On Thursday, pigeons were shot down in Vittoriosa in an attempt by the council to control the rising pigeon population. The scene, which was captured by Times of Malta, caused outrage amongst Maltese citizens.

The cull by around five men carrying airguns was carried out without much fanfare and despite the fact that the council was forced to back down last year following widespread criticism.

According to ToM, Mayor John Boxall was seen at one point urging Times of Malta's photographer to stop taking pictures of the controversial practice. He also asked an Asian film crew who were in the area to stop filming.

The ministry said they were investigating the situation and will take any steps required.