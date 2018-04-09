PN: Government is responsible for safeguarding Air Malta’s reputation

The Nationalist Party has emphasised the government’s responsibility to safeguard Air Malta reputation, highlighting that the mechanical issues suffered by planes which the airline was leasing had led to flight delays, which were causing harm to its good reputation.

“While the increase in flights and services offered by the national carrier have given rise to the need for more planes, the government had the duty to ensure that the aircraft were of sufficient quality and could cater for people’s need,” the PN said in a statement, “This is necessary to avoid Air Malta’s good name being eroded.”

The delays were also leading to increased costs and a drop in client satisfaction, the PN underlined, since, in certain cases, passenger suffered 14-hour delays due to repairs the airplanes needed.

“Now that we are getting closer to the summer season, the Nationalist Party encourages the government to take the best decisions for Air Malta and to tackle in a better way its need, so that passenger can be served in the best way,” it said, adding that any further mechanical problems in the planes would not be acceptable.