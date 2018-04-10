Four still critical after Żurrieq bus accident, including two children

Two children are among four people still in intensive care at Mater Dei hospital after suffering critical injuries in Monday’s horrific accident involving an open-top bus.

The freak accident claimed the lives of a 62-year-old Belgian man and a 37-year-old Spanish woman and injured 50 others.

By Tuesday afternoon, eight people were still in hospital, including the four who remained critical. Apart from the two children in critical condition, another child is among those still in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Ministry said a support unit was set up within the Malta Tourism Authority to liaise with the country representatives of the victims and relatives. “The unit is providing all the required support in these difficult moments,” Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said.

In the aftermath of the incident, the focus has shifted to the police investigation and magisterial inquiry as they try to establish what happened.

While initial reports on the day of the incident suggested the double decker may have hit low-lying branches, it appears the vehicle actually hit one of the tree’s main limbs. This suggests, the bus may have been very close to the pavement when the accident occurred.

The 24-year-old driver of the tourist bus is being questioned by the police after receiving treatment for shock in hospital.