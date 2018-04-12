Microsoft signs agreement with government to make services more accessible

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and Microsoft will lead to a further improvement in e-government services, the government said today.

The agreement, it said, would pave the way for further exploration in the utilisation of disruptive technology.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that similar collaborations and partnerships will go a long way in supporting Malta’s drive to gather the necessary assistance, and to benefit from international expertise and know-how from true global leaders in the industry.

“This is by no means a coincidence, we have worked tirelessly over the past few years to simplify and cut down on bureaucratic processes, making services more accessible to citizens. However, we want to go further and become ourselves global leaders in this field”, the Prime Minister said.

He said the collaboration had an opportunity to leave a great impact on Maltese society by increasing e-Government services, which would in turn allow citizens better access to information in a quicker and more transparent and effective manner.

Enhancing digital literacy amongst the population will serve the business sector with human resources capable of transforming and growing their enterprises, Muscat added.

"It is - without a doubt - that the way forward is digital and there are only benefits of increasing citizens literacy."

Through this agreement Microsoft will introduce technology adoption acceleration programmes focusing on trainings and workshops for different audiences. It will establish local communities and the provision of networking, means, and facilities in the areas mentioned. Local businesses will be supported through resources, which will help them embrace the potential of disruptive technology, and further strengthen the ecosystem. Microsoft and the Government will collaborate in adopting new technology to drive efficiency and performance in the public sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri on behalf of the Government of Malta and Peggy Antonakou on behalf of Microsoft.