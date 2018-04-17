No one injured as three balconies collapse in Marsaskala

No one was injured tonight after three balconies in an apartment block in Marsaskala collapsed into the terrace of a shop.

The balconies were only recently built as part of a renovation project that saw three storeys added to the building.

Residents who used to live in the block have, for the past few months, been living elsewhere while the construction work was going on.

A photo of the building taken recently shows the new floors and the concrete balconies going all the way around the corner. Similar concrete balconies were added to the old floors.

It appears that the balcony from the third floor collapsed and crashed down on the two balconies below it, creating a huge sound that shook the neighbourhood.

Fortunately, the incident happened at around 8.30pm. Had it occurred in the morning, the consequences could have been tragic, given the shop below and the fact that the corner is a school bus pick-up point.