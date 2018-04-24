7,300 inspections carried out during this year’s spring hunting season

A total of almost 7,300 inspections were carried out during this year’s spring hunting season, an increase of 2,000 over last year, the Wild Birds Regulation Unit said today.

The Unit’s enforcement section, together with the police, conducted more than 5,900 field inspections - 4,400 in Malta and 1,500 in Gozo - with around 80 officials undertaking surveillance work, aiming to ensure laws and regulations are followed and also serving as a deterrent, the Unit said.

The police had additionally also carried out more than 650 road inspections to verify if legal obligations on special licenses, and other regulations related to the carrying of weapons, were being followed.

Almost 700 hunters across Malta and Gozo were also subjected to inspection, the Unit highlighted.

“During the season, which closed on 21 April, the WBRU and the police conducted five night patrols, in co-operation with NGOs CABS and BirdLife Malta,” it said, “Seven bird callers were located during these inspections, with the police now investigating who owns them. A number of turtle dove decoys, which are not allowed during the season, were removed,” it said.

“A number of people, who allegedly broke various laws and regulations, will be arraigned in court in the coming days a result of this work.”

“The WBRU notes that the majority of hunters observed the law this spring season, but it condemns any cases were individuals failed to practice their hobby in conformity with the rules,” it said, adding that it would keep carrying out inspections during the coming days, when hunting is completely prohibited.

The announcement comes as BirdLife Malta earlier today released video footage showing an official of hunting federation FKNK shooting a protected turtle dove.