menu

Opposition splits on domestic violence law

Domestic violence law was approved by parliament at the last stage with eight Nationalist MPs and two PD MPs voting with the government • Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil voted in favour 

tia_reljic
25 April 2018, 6:35pm
by Tia Reljic
The Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence Bill was approved by parliament after 10 Opposition MPs vote with the government
The Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence Bill was approved by parliament after 10 Opposition MPs vote with the government

Ten Opposition members voted with the government on the domestic violence bill on Wednesday. 

The MPs voted in favour of the bill despite the fact that several MPs from the Opposition benches had expressed serious concerns about the removal of the reference to the unborn child in the law. 

The Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence Bill passed with 44 voting in favour and 20 voting against. 

Nationalist MPs Karol Aquilina, Jason Azzopardi, Simon Busuttil, Claudette Buttigieg, Therese Comodini Cachia, Mario de Marco, Karl Gouder, Chris Said, and Democratic Party MPs Godfrey Farrugia, Marlene Farrugia voted in favour of the bill.

Previously, Opposition whip Robert Cutajar had said that the parliamentary group would be proposing an amendment so that the reference to the unborn child is retained. PN MP Edwin Vassallo had voted against the bill in second reading.

The law will transpose the Istanbul Convention on domestic violence.

The vote was immediately picked upon by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in a tweet, and Equality Minister Helena Dalli questioned the PN leader's conscience in voting against the bill.





In a press release following the vote, the Nationalist party said that Adrian Delia kept his word and allowed a free vote to the parliamentary group. It clarified that the entire parliamentary group agrees that the party would introduce the reference to the unborn child once it is in government.

The Labour party said that Delia gave the “worst example” when he voted against the bill. “The vote not only confirmed that the Nationalist party is split, but also that Delia was only interested in voting against a bill put forward by the government, and not the people’s best interest.”

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in National
Government defends energy deal: Gas hedging provided price stability, lower tariffs
National

Government defends energy deal: Gas hedging provided price stability, lower tariffs
Kurt Sansone
Cardona calls for ‘unity’ following ‘attacks’ on Labour
National

Cardona calls for ‘unity’ following ‘attacks’ on Labour
Tia Reljic
Age of consent for sex officially lowered to 16
National

Age of consent for sex officially lowered to 16
Tia Reljic
No reference to President's call as MPs continue to discuss IVF
National

No reference to President's call as MPs continue to discuss IVF
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe