ElectroGas admits IT breach, files police report

ElectroGas has admitted “a possible” IT breach after the revelation that slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had received a leaked cache of documents from the company.

The Daphne Project, a collaboration between international media houses, earlier this week said it had been working on a cache of 680,000 documents from the energy company that had been leaked to Caruana Galizia in the months before her murder.

The first reports from the leak focussed on the secretive contract between ElectroGas and the government.

ElectroGas told MaltaToday it became aware of “a possible breach to its IT system” following an internal investigation.

The company did not say when the breach occurred and how many documents were leaked as a result.

“While all security measures and standard protocols have been followed to address a situation of this nature, the full extent, motivation and specific details of the breach are, as yet, unknown,” the company said.

ElectroGas added that it filed a report with the police cyber crime unit following legal advice.

“This is being done in the interest of protecting any confidential information pertaining to the company, its staff, and any suppliers or third parties, which information ElectroGas Malta Limited is, in duty bound, to protect in terms of law,” the company said.

ElectroGas had won the government tender to build and operate a gas-fired power station and liquefied natural gas terminal at Delimara. The company also sells the electricity it generates to Enemalta. Its shareholders are German technology firm Siemens, Azerbaijani State-owned company Socar and GEM Holdings, a Maltese consortium that includes Paul Apap Bologna and the Tumas and Gasan families.

Read also:

Daphne Project: Journalist had received leaked files from Electrogas

Government defends energy deal: Gas hedging provided price stability, lower tariffs

ElectroGas defends Delimara project over suggestions of ‘unusual’ SOCAR gas procurements