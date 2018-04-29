Last victim from Zurrieq open-top bus accident transferred back home

The last person being treated at Mater Dei Hospital who was injured in the open-top bus accident in Zurrieq, was yesterday transferred by air ambulance to the UK, Mater Dei Hospital CEO Ivan Falzon has confirmed.

Falzon said that an air ambulance was used to transport the victim, an adult man, to an intensive care unit at a hospital close to his home. The man’s injuries will likely have lifelong consequences.

Two other persons treated at the ITU - a child and another adult male - had also been previously taken to hospitals in their countries.

The transfer between hospitals involved the co-operation of the health authorities, the Foreign Affairs ministry and the Malta Tourism Authority.

Two people were killed, and six critically injured in the tragic accident, when the double decker open-top bus they were on struck a tree, triggering a major incident alert at Mater Dei Hospital.

A 62-year-old Belgian man and a 37-year-old Spanish woman were killed.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was subsequently held for questioning.