menu

Teachers’ union ‘highly disappointed’ at Gozitan school being turned into museum

MUT said government proceeded with conversion plans despite urgent need to relocate Victoria’s primary school to new building

massimo_costa
4 May 2018, 11:57am
by Massimo Costa
The disused Ninu Cremona Block which is being turned into a museum
The disused Ninu Cremona Block which is being turned into a museum

The government’s plans to convert a dilapidated building, known as the Ninu Cremona Block, previously part of school complex in Victoria, Gozo, into a museum has been met with disapproval by the Malta Union of Teachers, which said it was “highly disappointed” that the decision was taken despite the pressing need to relocated the town’s primary school to a modern and adequate building.

The Union said in a press release that despite it, along with educators, having made representations to the respective ministry, the government was still “adamant” to proceed with its intentions of relegating the current middle school building to a smaller area, and use the limited open space facilities to extend the building to also house the primary school.

“The MUT reiterates that both the middle school and primary school students and educators deserve proper educational facilities and not ‘extensions’ of existing buildings with limited facilities and the necessary open space to provide a good educational experience to students,” it said.

It added that it was repeating its appeal to the government to “consider the plea of educators and rethink the decision to extend the middle school, but to build instead a new primary school with the necessary facilities.”

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
[WATCH] Up to 350 beverage refund machines to be installed around Malta by 2019
National

[WATCH] Up to 350 beverage refund machines to be installed around Malta by 2019
Yannick Pace
Government spending on social security benefits up by €15.5 million
National

Government spending on social security benefits up by €15.5 million
Massimo Costa
NGOs, Sliema council could still take legal action against Townsquare development
National

NGOs, Sliema council could still take legal action against Townsquare development
Maria Pace
Teachers’ union ‘highly disappointed’ at Gozitan school being turned into museum
National

Teachers’ union ‘highly disappointed’ at Gozitan school being turned into museum
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe