Teachers’ union ‘highly disappointed’ at Gozitan school being turned into museum

The government’s plans to convert a dilapidated building, known as the Ninu Cremona Block, previously part of school complex in Victoria, Gozo, into a museum has been met with disapproval by the Malta Union of Teachers, which said it was “highly disappointed” that the decision was taken despite the pressing need to relocated the town’s primary school to a modern and adequate building.

The Union said in a press release that despite it, along with educators, having made representations to the respective ministry, the government was still “adamant” to proceed with its intentions of relegating the current middle school building to a smaller area, and use the limited open space facilities to extend the building to also house the primary school.

“The MUT reiterates that both the middle school and primary school students and educators deserve proper educational facilities and not ‘extensions’ of existing buildings with limited facilities and the necessary open space to provide a good educational experience to students,” it said.

It added that it was repeating its appeal to the government to “consider the plea of educators and rethink the decision to extend the middle school, but to build instead a new primary school with the necessary facilities.”