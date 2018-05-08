Agenzija Appogg opens new residential home for minors

A new residential home for minors aged between 10 and 18 years old, run by Agenzija Appogg, officially opened today.

Speaking during the inauguration, Family Minister Michael Falzon said that these adolescents are usually already going through personal trauma and so require a safe environment where they feel comfortable and safe, but also helps them lead a normal life with a daily routine.

The residence is split up in three apartments and contains everything a normal family residence would require. In one of the maisonettes, those in transition to living independently will be homed. Two other clients will live in another flat, and four other will live in another.

The residence is one of the residences run by Agencija Appogg. Another residence currently homes two young men and two young women between the ages of 12 and 18.

Falzon said that there are also residences where siblings live, as it is more beneficial when they live together. In fact, Falzon said that five siblings live in one residence, and three siblings live in another. These, as well as other apartments, home minors in need, as well as vulnerable people who for some reason or another do not have their own residence.