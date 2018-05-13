[WATCH] Adrian Delia outlines five pillars of PN's vision for Malta

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia on Sunday outlined the five pillars he said would be at the core of the Nationalist Party's vision for Malta. The party's work, he said, would be rooted in respect and dignity towards all, access to decent employment and living conditions, a merciful society, a fitting infrastructure and national identity.

Addressing the party's councillors and supporters Delia stuck to the mother's day theme and said the PN would always be grateful to Malta - the mother that has always loved her own children.

He insisted that the government led by Joseph Muscat was on the other hand determined to sell her soul for personal gain.

“We must not permit injustices against our brothers, we must not allow injustices towards the country, ” Delia said.

Malta, he said, was the mother that we could never allow to be sold, no matter the price. He lamented what he described as the country selling itself, its identity and its sovereignty or economic gain.

He said the Maltese language was also under threat because the government did not care about what "made us truly Maltese".

"We want to resemble everyone, we want to win favour with everyone, we want to assimilate everyone and are forgetting that this unique language identifies us, makes us who we are and gives us our strength," he said.

Delia reiterated his claim that Malta's good reputation that had taken so long to build, was over the period of a few of years being dismantled. Malta he said had always been viewed as a country that could offer a helping hand to other nations, but which had now lost its identity.

He accused the government of ignoring the environment, stating that the country was currently in the midst of a waste management problem which it had no viable plan - apart from building a ‘plastic burning’ incinerator - to address.

“The country is suffocating, we cannot keep on going like this,” he added.

On corruption, Delia thanked former leader Simon Busuttil for leading the battle against corruption on behalf of the PN, insisting that the PN would not stop fighting corruption. “They tell us, how are you still going on about this issue? We will stop, only when the government stops being corrupt.”

The issue on the proposed IVF law amendments was also raised by Delia on multiple occassions, with the PN leader assuring those present that the PN would never stop defending the rights of the unborn child.

“Women are not vehicles or numbers, we will keep on fighting to ensure that the sanctity of the unborn child is protected,”

Delia said that the government thinks it has some sort of monopoly over LGBTI+ issues. He praised efforts to introduce new legislation, but claimed that laws only provided structures, and that it was only by inducing a mentality of acceptance could one be truly inclusive.

“It is with our attitude and actions that we truly accept everyone into society,”

It is good that the number of people living in poverty has gone down, but it is worrying to have people that work two or three jobs just to make it through the month, Delia said.

He claimed that the party will look to ensure that every citizen in the country leads a satisfying and decent life.

Delia concluded by saying that pensioners still had a lot to give to society, and the PN will look to ensure that their invaluable experience is put to good use.

Speaking ahead of Delia, PN secretary general Clyde Puli said he PN was geared up and ready for what lies ahead, assuring those present that the party was determined to be the catalyst of change.

“The car has started to work, this week we showed what we can do, we are raring to go,” he said.

PN councillor Michael Brigulio stated that the party must look to be closer to the people, insisting the Labour Party was turning the Maltese into a soulless society.

“The government is selling everything, from the woman’s body to our own citizenship,” Brigulio said.

He also said that the "corrupt government" was “seducing” the people into conformity and participation in its corrupt practices.

The government is seizing power from the local councils and giving it to ministers to do as they wish, he continued.

“The government wants a small society and big government but we want the exact opposite, a big society and a small government,” Brigulio claimed.