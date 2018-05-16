Inflation in Malta creeps up but stays within ECB target

Inflation has been creeping up since the beginning of the year, reaching 1.8% in April, Eurostat figures show.

The European statistics agency said today Malta’s annual inflation rate was above the Eurozone average but within the European Central Bank’s requirement for inflation to be below but close to 2%.

The annual euro area inflation rate stood at 1.2% in April.

Malta’s annual rate (comparing April 2018 with the same month last year) was at par with that in France, the Czech Republic and Sweden. In March, Malta’s annual rate stood at 1.3%.

However, Malta experienced the highest month-on-month increase in inflation at 3.1% last April, the highest across all EU states.