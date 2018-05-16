menu

Inflation in Malta creeps up but stays within ECB target

Annual inflation stood at 1.8% in April, up from 1.3% in March, according to Eurostat

kurt_sansone
16 May 2018, 5:42pm
by Kurt Sansone
Inflation has creeped up since January
Inflation has creeped up since January

Inflation has been creeping up since the beginning of the year, reaching 1.8% in April, Eurostat figures show.

The European statistics agency said today Malta’s annual inflation rate was above the Eurozone average but within the European Central Bank’s requirement for inflation to be below but close to 2%.

The annual euro area inflation rate stood at 1.2% in April.

Malta’s annual rate (comparing April 2018 with the same month last year) was at par with that in France, the Czech Republic and Sweden. In March, Malta’s annual rate stood at 1.3%.

However, Malta experienced the highest month-on-month increase in inflation at 3.1% last April, the highest across all EU states.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Casa requests ECB probe into allegation of Central Bank payments to Pilatus creditors
National

Casa requests ECB probe into allegation of Central Bank payments to Pilatus creditors
Matthew Vella
Pembroke up in arms as residents march to protest DB group hotel development
National

Pembroke up in arms as residents march to protest DB group hotel development
Tia Reljic
Inflation in Malta creeps up but stays within ECB target
National

Inflation in Malta creeps up but stays within ECB target
Kurt Sansone
Schoolchildren to start receiving fruit and veg on Monday
National

Schoolchildren to start receiving fruit and veg on Monday
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe