New US ambassador to Malta appointed

Christine J. Toretti was a member of Donald Trump's presidential transition team

19 May 2018, 1:05pm
by Staff Reporter
President Donald Trump yesterday appointed the USA’s new Ambassador to Malta, Christine J. Toretti, the Whitehouse has announced.

An accomplished businesswoman, philanthropist and civic leader, Toretti was President and CEO of the S.W. Jack Drilling Company for over two decades.  She has served as vice chair of the Rural Telephone Bank, U.S. Department of Agriculture, as a member of the National Petroleum Council, and on the advisory board for the U.S. Secretary of Energy.   Toretti was also a director of the Pittsburgh branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.   Toretti has been Republican National Committeewoman from Pennsylvania since 1997 and founded the Anne Anstine Excellence in Public Service Series and the Dodie Londen Excellence in Public Service Series, to educate, empower and advance women in politics.  She received her B.S. from the University of Virginia.

Toretti was a member of Donald Trump's presidential transition team, a group of around 100 aides, policy experts, government affairs officials, and former government officials who were tasked with vetting, interviewing, and recommending individuals for top cabinet and staff roles in Trump's administration.

