Fr Mark Montebello threatened with defrocking after IVF comments

Church orders priest to stop writing after he criticised its strategy on proposed IVF law changes

massimo_costa
20 May 2018, 9:45am
by Massimo Costa
Fr Mark Montebello
Fr Mark Montebello

Fr Mark Montebello has reportedly been told he would be defrocked if he didn’t follow orders from the Church to stop writing and expressing his views, following comments he made which criticised the Church’s strategy against the government’s proposed amendments to the IVF law.

It-Torca reported that the Dominican friar’s Sunday column in the Maltese language newspaper, for which he has been writing since 1993, was missing from today’s edition after the Church threatened to automatically deprive him of his ecclesiastical status if he disobeyed its orders.

In a column penned for the Times of Malta late last April, Montebello had let known his views that the Church was “strategically depositing itself in its opposition to the proposed amendments”.

It-Torca reported Montebello's regular column was
It-Torca reported Montebello's regular column was "censored" from today's newspaper

“Each and every time, repeatedly, the campaign strategy of the Church ended up giving the impression that it stood against minority rights. This time around, we are already witnessing the soaring of hysterics, the simplistic arguments, the scare tactics, the crusading, the apocalyptic scenarios and the banal catchphrases,” he had said.

Montebello, who is known for his outspoken views, had also told Labour’s TV station ONE that the Church was deploying itself against the interest of the minority when it came to its opposition to the IVF law changes.

