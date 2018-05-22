Manoel Island project will generate 4,900 daily trips

A traffic study has indicated that the proposed development at Manoel Island by the MIDI consortium will generate an annual daily average number of 4,900 inbound and outbound trips.

Nearly 65% of the car trips to the new development are expected to pass through the Kappara junction, while another 15% will pass through Testaferrata Street in bound, and out through Abate Rigord Street and the Ta’ Xbiex seafront, a route principally for journeys to and from Valletta, Floriana, Pietà, and Hamrun.

Only 5% are expected to pass through the Rue D’Argens from towns like St Julian’s, San Gwann and Swieqi, while 15% will pass through the Strand for cars originating from Sliema and St Julian’s.

This drastic increase in traffic is considered to be “particularly significant considering the already-congested traffic situation within the wider Gzira and Sliema area”.

The original environment impact assessment for the project presented in 1999 had referred to the development of a new access road to Manoel Island from the Msida regional road. This proposal, which was meant to “offset the negative impact” on the infrastructure, was later dropped.

Yet the current proposal is expected to attract less traffic now that the project has been downscaled from what was approved in 1999. The reduction in commercial and office space and their replacement by residential units has contributed to this reduction.

Despite the increase in congestion, air quality studies do not indicate any substantial deterioration in air quality. During the first five years of operations of the proposed development would result in “…only a slight increase in NO2 concentrations”.

Excavation waste for land reclamation

The Manoel island project will result in the reclamation of 14,550sq.m of reclaimed land in the northern part of the island.

Works during the 40-week long excavation period will result in 11 heavy-vehicle in bound and outbound trips from Manoel island. These trips should preferably take place during the off-peak hours of the working day.

The erection of a batching plant on the island was

suggested to limit the number of vehicles on site.

The area to be reclaimed by the yacht facility has an area of 9,300sq.m. An additional 5,250sq.m will be reclaimed by MIDI. Reclamation for the yacht yard will be carried out as compensation for vacating a strip of land along a vehicular road. The reclaimed land will provide a landing point for the new bridge and an entrance to underground parking.

A concrete containment basis will be formed along the outer perimeter of area which will be reclaimed. Once the basin is formed, water within the basin will be removed and replaced by rock.

The project will entail the dredging of 4,521sq.m into the existing shoreline at the western edge of the island, in close proximity to the present bridge.

The channel itself will also have its seabed dredged to increase the water depth. The dredging is required to increase the water depth for navigation purposes and improve circulation of water within Lazzaretto and Sliema creeks.

The project entails the construction of a yacht marina facility along the southern perimeter of the island for 180 yachts. These will include berths for super yachts of up to 100 metres long.

This will be sheltered by a floating breakwater which will be anchored to the sea through sinker blocks. A helipad with be installed at the tip of the breakwater.

Most construction – the clean rock component – from excavation will be for the car park and dredging will be used for land reclamation purposes. 290,000sq.m of material will be excavated in a nine-month period. Yet some of this waste will still be dumped and the actual amounts are not yet quantified.

The project will involve sea transport of construction waste using barges.

Increased water circulation in the Sliema and Lazzaretto creeks will take place during construction. Developers hope this will be offset after construction is terminated, as a result of increased human activity in the marina.

Land reclamation will inevitably destroy any marine habitats in the area but could further undermine neighbouring habitats already stressed by human activity in the area.