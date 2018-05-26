menu
BREAKING Explosion at fireworks factory in Naxxar, seven injured

[WATCH] Updated | Two men, one woman injured in Naxxar fireworks factory explosion

Explosion at 11th February Lourdes fireworks factory in the Tal-Qadi area of Naxxar • Two men, one woman hospitalised, one seriously injured

massimo_costa
Last updated on 26 May 2018, 4:24pm
by Massimo Costa
Seven injured in fireworks explosion in Naxxar
Seven injured in fireworks explosion in Naxxar
Photo by Daniel Borg
Photo by Daniel Borg

Multiple explosions rocked the fields around the Naxxar and St Paul's Bay area, in an incident at the S.M. Fireworks Factory in the Tal-Qadi area.

The explosion, which happened at around 2:15pm, has left two men, aged 25 and 36, from Dingli and Mosta respectively, and a 29-year-old woman from Mosta. The three were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, with the 36-year-old's injuries having been determined to be serious in nature.

Five other people escaped with only slight injuries.

The fireworks factory in the vicinity of Salina
The fireworks factory in the vicinity of Salina

The factory is owned by the 11 February pyrotechnics committee, of the San Gwann parish, and manufactures fireworks for the Mosta, Naxxar, and San Gwann feasts.

Frans Xuereb, president of the committee, said that the workers were finishing their shift and preapring to head home, with him saying that they were planning to go to the Munxar feast in Gozo. 

He said the factory, and the fireworks carried within, were fully licensed.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia arrived on site just before 4pm, and Nationalist MP Kristy Debono arrived at around 4:30pm.

Ambulances were on site, as well as firefighters and a bomb disposal van. 

Magistrate Marsa-Ann Farrugia, who was informed of the case, opened an inquiry and appointed various aspects to assist her.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
[WATCH] Updated | Two men, one woman injured in Naxxar fireworks factory explosion
National

[WATCH] Updated | Two men, one woman injured in Naxxar fireworks factory explosion
Massimo Costa
PN claims ARMS bills increased by up to €600 each year under Labour
National

PN claims ARMS bills increased by up to €600 each year under Labour
Paul Cocks
Marsaskala's il-Maghluq saline marshland gets long overdue clean up
National

Marsaskala's il-Maghluq saline marshland gets long overdue clean up
Yannick Pace
Victoria mayor Samuel Azzopardi calls it a day
National

Victoria mayor Samuel Azzopardi calls it a day
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe