[WATCH] Updated | Two men, one woman injured in Naxxar fireworks factory explosion

Multiple explosions rocked the fields around the Naxxar and St Paul's Bay area, in an incident at the S.M. Fireworks Factory in the Tal-Qadi area.

The explosion, which happened at around 2:15pm, has left two men, aged 25 and 36, from Dingli and Mosta respectively, and a 29-year-old woman from Mosta. The three were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, with the 36-year-old's injuries having been determined to be serious in nature.

Five other people escaped with only slight injuries.

The factory is owned by the 11 February pyrotechnics committee, of the San Gwann parish, and manufactures fireworks for the Mosta, Naxxar, and San Gwann feasts.

Frans Xuereb, president of the committee, said that the workers were finishing their shift and preapring to head home, with him saying that they were planning to go to the Munxar feast in Gozo.

He said the factory, and the fireworks carried within, were fully licensed.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia arrived on site just before 4pm, and Nationalist MP Kristy Debono arrived at around 4:30pm.

Ambulances were on site, as well as firefighters and a bomb disposal van.

Magistrate Marsa-Ann Farrugia, who was informed of the case, opened an inquiry and appointed various aspects to assist her.