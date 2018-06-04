Over €500,000 raised during Labour Party fundraiser

Over €500,000 were raised during the Labour Party’s fundraiser yesterday.

The #JM10 marathon received a total of €501,221 in donations from people across Malta and Gozo.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone who contributed during the fundraiser, and dedicated the money towards the European Parliament elections and the 2019 Local Council elections.

“This initiative was necessary to help with the upcoming European Parliament elections and next year’s Local Council elections,” Joseph Muscat said.