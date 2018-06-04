Air Malta acquires plane through LinkedIn request

Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Sies, has taken to LinkedIn in search of a plane as Air Malta faces problem keeping up with its new route schedule.

In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Sies asked for a wet-lease A320/737 or larger, just one day in advance, to operate six sectors from Malta.

The COO managed to acquire a plane as a result of his online post, from a German airline based in Berlin, which has been operating for less than a year and has two planes.

This comes amidst reports of Air Malta flights being delayed and cancelled due to technical problems. However, the airline has managed to increase routes, recently announcing new trips from Malta to Africa. This appears to be part of an aggressive strategy kickstarted by Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Sies has been Air Malta’s COO since January 2017.