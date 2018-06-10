Independent investigation needed on Foreign Minister's use of government workers - Adrian Delia

Nationalist Party leader, Adrian Delia has expressed his disappointment with how the investigation will be carried out regarding claims that Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela used government workers to carry out the construction of a veranda in his home.

In an interview with James Aaron Ellul on the party’s radio station Radio 101, Delia claimed that an internal investigation wouldn’t suffice, emphasising that only an independent investigation would bring out the whole truth.

“It is not only a question of principle but also of responsibility,” Delia said.

The Opposition leader also mentioned the case of Economy Minister Chris Cardona, - who had failed to come up with adequate explanations for various overseas trips' expenses - underlining that if sufficient evidence is shown, the minister would have to shoulder responsibility.

“It is time to stop this culture of impunity, where 'everything goes' because we are doing well financially,” Delia said.

He said that while ministers were traveling and buying things for their homes using public money, 70,000 individuals were living in poverty, as he claimed that the government was “planning poverty”.

Turning his focus to the institutions, Delia said that the country’s investigative entities are being probed by the European Union, with him maintaining this shows the state the country has come to under the current administration.

“The Financal Intelligence Analysis Unit and the Malta Financial Services Authority, both of which fall under [Finance Minister] Edward Scicluna, are being investigated by the EU. Those responsible of making sure accountability and transparency are insured have to be inspected by someone extraneous to the country. This is the state Joseph Muscat has brought our country to,” Delia said.

Turning to the Prime Minister's trip to Azerbaijan with his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and communications head Kurt Farrugia, in December 2014, Delia asked what Muscat was doing in the "number one country for corruption". having not invited public officials or the media to join.

Asked about the country’s debt, Delia said that in five years, this had increased by €500 million, and that the public was being tricked through talk of a surplus, while the government had failed to invest in any capital projects.

“All the government interests itself in is making money off deals, while one out of ten people in Malta are falling back on their debts and loans,”

Delia said that the last time such statistics were seen, in Europe, was in Portugal and Spain, when the economic crisis was at its worse, as he accused the government of choosing to ignore such statistics.

While he praised the government for adjusting the proposed amendments to the IVF law - saying that thanks to the PN’s efforts, the government had finally listened - he was still critical of the administration for not considering IVF-related matters as ethical issues.

“The current government doesn’t even consider certain aspects of the proposal IVF law as ethical dilemmas," he said, remarking that issues relates to the unborn child were not given the ethical importance they merited.

Delia concluded by urging supporters to donate to the party during today’s marathon.