Horses now have their own swimming zone in Marsaxlokk

Fancy taking your horse for a dip? Horses can now beat the summer heat and swim at the island's first horse swimming zone in Marsaxlokk

maria_pace
11 June 2018, 2:56pm
by Maria Pace
Clint Camilleri resided over the opening of the new horse swimming zone
The first horse swimming zone has been opened in Marsaxlokk.

Parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri inaugurated the horse swimming zone in Marsaxlokk, where people can take their horses for a dip.

The site was picked in consultation with the Department of Public Health. 

Camilleri said that the government has been continuously working to give animals better lives, and that this was an important step towards better animal treatment, and 

Also present at the activity were Animal Welfare Director Noel Montebello and Marsaxlokk Mayor Horace Gauci.

During the inauguration, Camilleri also told reporters that he had requested the Animal Welfare Department and the police to investigate unofficial horse races on the Mrieħel Bypass

