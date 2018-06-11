Horses now have their own swimming zone in Marsaxlokk

The first horse swimming zone has been opened in Marsaxlokk.

Parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri inaugurated the horse swimming zone in Marsaxlokk, where people can take their horses for a dip.

The site was picked in consultation with the Department of Public Health.

Camilleri said that the government has been continuously working to give animals better lives, and that this was an important step towards better animal treatment, and

Also present at the activity were Animal Welfare Director Noel Montebello and Marsaxlokk Mayor Horace Gauci.

During the inauguration, Camilleri also told reporters that he had requested the Animal Welfare Department and the police to investigate unofficial horse races on the Mrieħel Bypass