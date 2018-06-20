Malta processes over 1,800 asylum claims despite no boat migrant landings

Malta received a total of 1,839 applications for international protection in 2017, a decrease of 4.6 per cent over the preceding year.

But during 2017 no boat landings were recorded in Malta with 20 persons being airlifted out at sea and brought to Maltese shores. All these persons were citizens of African countries.

Of the 1,839 applications lodged with the Oﬃce of the Refugee Commissioner during 2017, almost two-thirds of the applicants were citizens of African countries, of which 37.3 per cent being Libyan citizens. A further 26.8 per cent of the applicants were Syrian citizens. A high proportion of the applicants (43.1 per cent) were males aged between 18 and 34.

Malta ranks fourth after Greece, Cyprus and Luxembourg in terms of claims in terms of population size.

During 2017, the Oﬃce of the Refugee Commissioner processed a total of 1,109 applications, 68.7 per cent were granted a positive decision at ﬁrst instance, while the remaining applications were rejected.

When analysing positive ﬁrst instance decisions in the European Union – decisions per million population – Malta ranks ﬁfth after Austria, Germany, Sweden and Luxembourg.

Nearly two-thirds (62.7 per cent) of the applicants who were granted a form of protection status during 2017 were citizens of African countries, while a further 36.2 per cent were citizens of Asian countries. Of all the applicants granted a form of protection status during 2017, 39.9 per cent were of Libyan citizenship while 31.2 per cent were of Syrian citizenship.

An increase of 34.2 per cent was registered in the resident population of open centres and other institutional households when compared to 2016. More than half of these persons were residing in Ħal Far. A further 259 persons were residing in other institutional households, excluding open centres.

The majority of the residents were males while almost a third of the total residents (30.9 per cent) were Somali.

Last year, 173 third-country nationals were resettled in another country – a decrease of 62.5 per cent over 2016. Another 19 persons beneﬁtted from assisted voluntary return programmes.