menu

Malta processes over 1,800 asylum claims despite no boat migrant landings

Malta received a total of 1,839 applications for international protection in 2017, a decrease of 4.6 per cent over the preceding year

matthew_vella
20 June 2018, 1:30pm
by Matthew Vella

Malta received a total of 1,839 applications for international protection in 2017, a decrease of 4.6 per cent over the preceding year.

But during 2017 no boat landings were recorded in Malta with 20 persons being airlifted out at sea and brought to Maltese shores. All these persons were citizens of African countries.

Of the 1,839 applications lodged with the Oﬃce of the Refugee Commissioner during 2017, almost two-thirds of the applicants were citizens of African countries, of which 37.3 per cent being Libyan citizens. A further 26.8 per cent of the applicants were Syrian citizens. A high proportion of the applicants (43.1 per cent) were males aged between 18 and 34.

Malta ranks fourth after Greece, Cyprus and Luxembourg in terms of claims in terms of population size.

During 2017, the Oﬃce of the Refugee Commissioner processed a total of 1,109 applications, 68.7 per cent were granted a positive decision at ﬁrst instance, while the remaining applications were rejected.

When analysing positive ﬁrst instance decisions in the European Union – decisions per million population – Malta ranks ﬁfth after Austria, Germany, Sweden and Luxembourg.

Nearly two-thirds (62.7 per cent) of the applicants who were granted a form of protection status during 2017 were citizens of African countries, while a further 36.2 per cent were citizens of Asian countries. Of all the applicants granted a form of protection status during 2017, 39.9 per cent were of Libyan citizenship while 31.2 per cent were of Syrian citizenship.

An increase of 34.2 per cent was registered in the resident population of open centres and other institutional households when compared to 2016. More than half of these persons were residing in Ħal Far. A further 259 persons were residing in other institutional households, excluding open centres.

The majority of the residents were males while almost a third of the total residents (30.9 per cent) were Somali.

Last year, 173 third-country nationals were resettled in another country – a decrease of 62.5 per cent over 2016. Another 19 persons beneﬁtted from assisted voluntary return programmes.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
Leaving existing trees in Paola square was not feasible, architect says
National

Leaving existing trees in Paola square was not feasible, architect says
Maria Pace
Malta processes over 1,800 asylum claims despite no boat migrant landings
National

Malta processes over 1,800 asylum claims despite no boat migrant landings
Matthew Vella
EU leaders to meet informally on migration as hope fades for summit breakthrough
National

EU leaders to meet informally on migration as hope fades for summit breakthrough
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Italy deputy PM mentions interconnector in veiled threat to Malta over migrant crisis
National

[WATCH] Italy deputy PM mentions interconnector in veiled threat to Malta over migrant crisis
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe