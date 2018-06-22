Italy’s Home Affairs minister wants migrant rescue vessel to head to Malta

Italy’s Home Affairs minister Matteo Salvini has said that Malta should open its ports to the Lifeline, a rescue vessel carrying 239 migrants rescued in international waters on Thursday.

MaltaToday could not independently verify the ship's current position, with vessel tracking websites only providing the ship's location as of the 14 June.

La NAVE FUORILEGGE #Lifeline è ora in acque di Malta, col suo carico di 239 immigrati.

Per sicurezza di equipaggio e passeggeri abbiamo chiesto che Malta apra i porti.

Chiaro che poi quella nave dovrà essere sequestrata, ed il suo equipaggio fermato.

Mai più in mare a trafficare. — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) June 22, 2018

“The outlaw ship Lifeline is now in Maltese waters, with its cargo of 239 immigrants,” wrote Salvini. “For the safety of the crew and passengers on board, we have asked Malta to open its ports. It is clear that the ship must then be seized, and its crew stopped. No more trafficking at sea.

Government sources told MaltaToday said that despite Salvini's rhetoric, both the Lifeline and the Rome coorindation centre were yet to make a formal request for Malta to take the vessel.

The ship’s passengers were rescued by the NGO after they were spotted in two overcrowded rubber boats. Despite being told to wait for the assistance of Libya's coastguard, the NGO decided to rescue them because had they not they would have been returned to Libya, which is not considered to be safe.

Read more: Miriam Dalli requests answers from European Commission on Italy’s veiled interconnector threat

"We didn't want to wait for the Libyan coastguard because people were in danger," Lifeline spokesman Axel Steier told Reuters.

Our ship sails under the Dutch flag which can be proven by this registration confirmation. pic.twitter.com/BHtE1DyjqG — MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) June 21, 2018

The vessel, which is operated by the Dresden-based NGO, was then told by Salvini to make its way to the Netherlands since he said it was registered in the country. This was however refuted by Netherlands representation at the EU.

"The Seefuchs and Lifeline are not sailing under Dutch flag as per UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) flag state responsibility," it said on Twitter.

“These ships are owned by German NGOs and are not on the NL ships register. So NL is not able to give instructions to these ships. Italy is aware of the Dutch position.”

In the middle of the night we reached a message: rubberboat in distress. Not far away from us. We offered our support to Alexander Maersk.They thankfully acceptet our offer. Now we are on scene and our RHIB Crew is assisting while the people have to climb a 5m knitting ladder. pic.twitter.com/pU4UiVhXGm — MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) June 22, 2018

In a subsequent tweet, the Dutch representation at the EU said that the Netherlands shared Italy’s concerns about the sustained irregular flow of migrants who cross the Mediterranean Sea and their effect on Italy as the first country of arrival.

Later in the day however, the NGO uploaded photos of documentation appearing to show that the vessel is indeed registered in the Netherlands, saying it was not on the official Dutch register because it was a smaller vessel.

Italy’s new government has taken a hard line in its position on migration, having found itself in a diplomatic dispute with Malta earlier this month after it closed its port to another NGO-operated rescue vessel that was carrying migrants saved in Libyan search and rescue waters, insisting instead that they disembarked in Malta.

Malta stood its ground however and did not allow the vessel into its ports, arguing that it had always stuck to its international obligations, and that it had no competence on the case in question.

The latest dispute comes ahead of an informal meeting of European leaders convened by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that is to take place on Sunday. Migration will also be on the agenda at the next EU Council summit due to take place at the end of the month.