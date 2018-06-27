menu

Join Jason Derulo tonight at Isle of MTV

Thousands are filling the granaries in anticipation for tonight's Isle of MTV awaiting tonight's star-studded concert

tia_reljic
27 June 2018, 6:14pm
by Tia Reljic
Jason Derulo described the Isle of MTV as a "show in paradise"

World-renowned stars Jason Derulo, Paloma Faith, Sigala and Hailee Steinfeld are set to take the stage tonight for this year’s Isle of MTV.

Now in its 12th year in Malta, the annual summer festival shows no signs of stopping and has always attracted some of the biggest names in the pop music industry.

Hailee Steinfeld
Emma Muscat
Ella Eyre
Paloma Faith
Sigala
Jason Derulo

Local pop star Emma Muscat will also be performing tonight, saying she was excited and honoured to perform amongst the headliners and announcing that her album ‘Memories’ will be released on 6 July.

American pop star and actress Hailee Steinfeld shared her excitement to be on the island. “I’ve never been here before, it’s gorgeous and I can’t wait to see everybody that comes out," she said.

Jason Derulo echoed her sentiments: “I think this is paradise, unlike any other show, because it is a show in paradise... let's be honest, most shows are not in a beautiful area like this.”

