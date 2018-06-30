Abandoned Siggiewi quarry to be used as landfill for construction waste

An abandoned quarry in Siggiewi is to start accepting construction waste as of Monday in an effort to provide long and short-term solutions to waste management, the environment ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the use of the quarry for dumping of construction waste was a result of discussions between the Environment Resource Authority (ERA), the Planning Authority (PA), WasteServ Malta, representatives of the Malta Developers Association (MDA) and the ministry itself.

It said that an enforcement notice had already been issued by the PA in 2017, with ERA imposing the necessary conditions for the site to be managed according to rules imposed, and to ensure the minimal impact on the environment.

WasteServ will be responsible of managing and operating the process, with the ministry adding that a conservation order will be issued to strengthen the enforcement on the site.

ERA is currently processing the applications of another eight quarries that will be used for the dumping of other construction waste, the ministry said.

It said the government was looking to create a political strategy that would create solutions for the future, by involving ERA and stakeholders.