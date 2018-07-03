[WATCH] Valletta cruise liners greatly diminish air quality, BirdLife study shows

A BirdLife study has revealed the severe effects emissions from cruise liners berthed in Valletta have on increasing air pollution in areas both near and far to the port.

The environmental NGO carried out an air quality measurement exercise on 23 and 24 June - monitoring the arrival and departure of four cruise liners, and several smaller ships - at the Grand Harbour, with the samples taken showing high concentrations of ultrafine particles and NO2 caused by the vessels.

High levels of air pollution were measured at the Gardjola Gardens in Senglea, opposite to the Valletta Cruise Port, with ultrafine particle levels increasing to 110,000 particles per cubic centimetres, and NO2 volumes going up to 135 µg/m3, during the arrival of a cruise liner at 8am, with one other liner already berthed at the port.

Another cruise liner leaving Valletta at 6pm emitted at its maximum 74,000 pt/cm3 of ultrafine particles and 166 µg/m3 of NO2, the study, which was conducted with the support of the German Nature and Biodiversity Union (NABU) and air quality expert Axel Friedrich, found.

“This means that in summer, when up to seven cruise liners can be catered for at the port, these ships contribute to a great extent to the already critical levels of air quality in Malta,” BirdLife said.

These levels look especially alarmingly high when compared to the 16,000 pt/cm3 level of ultrafine particles measured during heavy traffic at the Marsa Junction, a highly congested arterial road.

While progress has been made in reducing emissions from sources like cars and power plants, shipping emissions of nitrogen oxides are not obliged to be filtered to the same extent, BirdLife said.

Particles carried hundreds of kilometres, harming health

While those living close to the port are most affected by ship air pollution, the harmful particles are also carried hundreds of kilometres, where they decrease air quality even away from ports.

“Ship emissions have an effect on human health diminishing the function of lungs and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease as well as asthma particularly caused by nitrogen oxides and ultrafine particles,” Friedrich highlighted.

BirdLife said this was “particularly striking” for Malta, highlighting that the EU’s Environmental Implementation Report on the island showed that health-related external costs from air pollution are more than €182 million per year.

Moreover, 44,000 work days are every year due to sick leave related to air pollution, it said.

“BirdLife Malta believes that air pollution is one of the major environmental issues in the world along with plastic use and direct wildlife crime,” the organisation said.

“Anything that effects our natural environment affects us as humans too and nothing more directly than the air we breathe. This is why BirdLife Malta embarked on this project and once more it is basing all its arguments, advice and assistance on proper scientific research,” it emphasised.

It added that it was calling on the government to address air pollution from ships in Malta appropriately, and to take responsibility for shifting the country to a zero emissions situation in the shipping sector.