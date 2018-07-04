menu

Air Malta to train 20 cadet pilots for Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways will operate a new direct route to Malta next year as part of a wide agreement that will also see 20 of its cadet pilots join an Air Malta training programme

maltatoday
4 July 2018, 5:38pm
by Staff Reporter
Air Malta will be training 20 cadet pilots for Qatar Airways as part of a collaboration agreement between both airlines, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said.

The agreement will also see Qatar Airways opening a direct route to Malta in the first quarter of 2019.

Mizzi said the 20 cadet pilots employed by Qatar Airways will be building hours on the Air Malta route network, flying with experienced Maltese training captains.

“This is in line with government’s strategy for Air Malta to look for new opportunities and revenue streams,” Mizzi said.

The agreement was concluded during an official trip to Qatar, during which Mizzi held talks with Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.

On the new routes by Qatar Airways, the minister said these will enhance Malta’s connectivity with the Middle East.

Mizzi was accompanied by Air Malta Chairman Charles Mangion and Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg.

