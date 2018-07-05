menu

Teen found dead was player with Spanish football club

Young man identified as Fabio Soto who was holidaying in Malta

massimo_costa
5 July 2018, 8:49am
by Massimo Costa
Fabio Soto, 17, was found dead at the bottom of St Peter 's Pool, Delimara, yesterday morning (Source: Coruxo FC Twitter)
The teenager found dead at the bottom of the sea at St Peter’s Pool, Delimara yesterday morning has been identified in the Spanish media as Fabio Soto.

Soto, 17, was a footballer with Coruxo Football Club, a second division club based in Coruxo in the city of Vigo in Galicia. He had been on holiday in Malta with his friends.

Coruxo Football Club conveyed their sorrow at the teen's passing on Twitter
“Pain, anger, sadness and powerlessness,” Coruxo FC said in a Twitter post, “Fabio Soto, youth player at CoruxoFC1, aged 17, passed away,” adding that the young man had fallen down a ravine and fallen into the sea to his death.

Soto was found dead at the bottom of St Peter's Pool, Delimara, yesterday morning
TVM reported that the young man had been swimming with his friends, when he suddenly disappeared. Despite searching for him, they couldn’t find him, and then called the police for assistance.

Soto had then been reported missing, before being found lifeless in the sea.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist.
