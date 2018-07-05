Teen found dead was player with Spanish football club

The teenager found dead at the bottom of the sea at St Peter’s Pool, Delimara yesterday morning has been identified in the Spanish media as Fabio Soto.

Soto, 17, was a footballer with Coruxo Football Club, a second division club based in Coruxo in the city of Vigo in Galicia. He had been on holiday in Malta with his friends.

“Pain, anger, sadness and powerlessness,” Coruxo FC said in a Twitter post, “Fabio Soto, youth player at CoruxoFC1, aged 17, passed away,” adding that the young man had fallen down a ravine and fallen into the sea to his death.

TVM reported that the young man had been swimming with his friends, when he suddenly disappeared. Despite searching for him, they couldn’t find him, and then called the police for assistance.

Soto had then been reported missing, before being found lifeless in the sea.