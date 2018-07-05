menu

Nurses start industrial action after MUMN and government don’t reach agreement

Widespread shortage of nurses one of main matters of dispute with government

massimo_costa
5 July 2018, 9:17am
by Massimo Costa
Nurses have today gone on strike following the failure to reach an agreement with the government on a number of issues
Nurses have today gone on strike following the failure to reach an agreement with the government on a number of issues

Nurses around Malta have today embarked on industrial action, after the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses failed to reach an agreement with the government on various issues.

The nurses have been advised to follow the directions issued by their union last week, which include measures related to answering patients’ calls, washing patients, and transferring patients for pre-scheduled non-emergency medical procedures.

The directions do not apply to mothers waiting for a caesarean section, who will be assisted by the nurses as usual.

The industrial action comes at a time when a widespread shortage of nurses, across the main government hospitals in Malta - including Mater Dei, San Vincenz, and Mount Carmel - is being reported.

MUMN secretary general Colin Galea said the situation was “critical”, with up to 15 operations being cancelled each week due to a lack of nursing staff,

The strikes also revolve around issues related to the government not seeing eye to eye with the nurses regarding schemes for early retirement, increases in nurses’ premiums and other salary-related matters.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
Malta seeks alternative EU funding as it braces itself for a reduced budget
National

Malta seeks alternative EU funding as it braces itself for a reduced budget
Kurt Sansone
Malta, Italy imperilling people’s lives by closing ports to rescue NGOs, says human rights chief
National

Malta, Italy imperilling people’s lives by closing ports to rescue NGOs, says human rights chief
Matthew Vella
First group of Lifeline migrants leave Malta for France
National

First group of Lifeline migrants leave Malta for France
Massimo Costa
Nurses start industrial action after MUMN and government don’t reach agreement
National

Nurses start industrial action after MUMN and government don’t reach agreement
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe