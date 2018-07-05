Nurses start industrial action after MUMN and government don’t reach agreement

Nurses around Malta have today embarked on industrial action, after the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses failed to reach an agreement with the government on various issues.

The nurses have been advised to follow the directions issued by their union last week, which include measures related to answering patients’ calls, washing patients, and transferring patients for pre-scheduled non-emergency medical procedures.

The directions do not apply to mothers waiting for a caesarean section, who will be assisted by the nurses as usual.

The industrial action comes at a time when a widespread shortage of nurses, across the main government hospitals in Malta - including Mater Dei, San Vincenz, and Mount Carmel - is being reported.

MUMN secretary general Colin Galea said the situation was “critical”, with up to 15 operations being cancelled each week due to a lack of nursing staff,

The strikes also revolve around issues related to the government not seeing eye to eye with the nurses regarding schemes for early retirement, increases in nurses’ premiums and other salary-related matters.