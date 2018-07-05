First group of Lifeline migrants leave Malta for France

The first group of migrants who arrived in Malta on the MV Lifeline have left the island for France, Joseph Muscat said.

The Prime Minister said on Twitter that the first group of persons from the humanitarian ship, which berthed in Malta on Wednesday, had left as part of the ad hoc agreement between Malta and eight other European Union countries.

“Responsibility sharing and returns are possible and can be done in a humane and effective manner,” Muscat said.

First group of persons from #Lifeline left #Malta for #France as part of ad hoc agreement between 9 countries. Responsibility sharing and returns are possible and can be done in a humane and effective manner -JM @EU_Commission @FranceinMalta pic.twitter.com/P5AWqd88Nq — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 5, 2018

Malta had taken the decision to allow the Lifeline to enter its ports after the eight other countries had agreed to each take a portion of the migrants on board.

Muscat later said that any of the migrants who were, after being processed, not deemed to be genuine asylum seekers, would have to return to their countries of origin.

The Lifeline’s captain, Claus-Peter Resich was arraigned in court on Monday, charged over what the police claim is the ship’s irregular registration.

He was granted bail, with the case set to continue today.