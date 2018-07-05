menu

First group of Lifeline migrants leave Malta for France

Joseph Muscat says first group leaving as part of ad hoc agreement with eight other EU countries

massimo_costa
5 July 2018, 9:29am
by Massimo Costa
The first group of migrants from the rescue ship Lifeline have left Malta for France
The first group of migrants from the rescue ship Lifeline have left Malta for France

The first group of migrants who arrived in Malta on the MV Lifeline have left the island for France, Joseph Muscat said.

The Prime Minister said on Twitter that the first group of persons from the humanitarian ship, which berthed in Malta on Wednesday, had left as part of the ad hoc agreement between Malta and eight other European Union countries.

“Responsibility sharing and returns are possible and can be done in a humane and effective manner,” Muscat said.

Malta had taken the decision to allow the Lifeline to enter its ports after the eight other countries had agreed to each take a portion of the migrants on board.

(Source: DOI/Omar Camilleri)
(Source: DOI/Omar Camilleri)

Muscat later said that any of the migrants who were, after being processed, not deemed to be genuine asylum seekers, would have to return to their countries of origin.

The Lifeline’s captain, Claus-Peter Resich was arraigned in court on Monday, charged over what the police claim is the ship’s irregular registration.

He was granted bail, with the case set to continue today.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
Malta seeks alternative EU funding as it braces itself for a reduced budget
National

Malta seeks alternative EU funding as it braces itself for a reduced budget
Kurt Sansone
Malta, Italy imperilling people’s lives by closing ports to rescue NGOs, says human rights chief
National

Malta, Italy imperilling people’s lives by closing ports to rescue NGOs, says human rights chief
Matthew Vella
First group of Lifeline migrants leave Malta for France
National

First group of Lifeline migrants leave Malta for France
Massimo Costa
Nurses start industrial action after MUMN and government don’t reach agreement
National

Nurses start industrial action after MUMN and government don’t reach agreement
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe