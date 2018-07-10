[WATCH] Air Malta launches new in-flight catering, all food against payment

Video sent by Air Malta

Air Malta has launched a new in-flight catering service, offering hot and cold food against payment, with an emphasis on using fresh, local ingredients.

The new menu, “Sky Bar”, will be available on Air Malta flights in Economy Class from Thursday, and replaces the much criticised free “bezzun” (baguette), which had been retained for an interim period when the airline launched its low-cost Go-Light fares.

In effect, this puts to an end the availability of free food on board Air Malta flights, with anyone flying Economy now having to pay if they are to have a bite to eat.

Two choices each of hot food, at €6.50, and cold food, at €7, will be available to buy, together with a "tapas tray" of cheese and cold cuts for €8.50.

There will also be the usual selection of hot and cold drinks, snacks, and alcohol for sale.

A meal deal, at €10, will allow passengers to buy food, a snack and a drink as part of a package.

The new catering service reflects a “buy on board” concept which is now standard for almost all European airlines, Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion said.

Air Malta Chief Commercial Officer Paul Sies highlighted that this was the second phase of the airline’s Go-Light product, with the free baguette having only been kept for a short period while the new service was being developed.

“Low-cost airlines work with pre-packed factory food. We are much more into a fresh food culture, whereby our chefs are preparing the food in the morning, and it goes directly from the kitchen into the aircraft, and it’s served fresh,” Sies said.

In total, a selection of over 70 food and drink items will be available to buy on board Air Malta flights, the airline said.