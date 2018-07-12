Consumer warning: These bottles can explode on opening

Excessive pressure inside the glass bottle of three beverages sold under the brand Karma may contribute to an explosion when opening, the health authorities have warned.

The alert was released on Thursday morning and covers the non-alcoholic beverage Kombucha in the flavours of green tea, pomegranate and ginger.

The beverages are branded Karma and come in half-litre glass bottles.

The problematic batches have the following expiry dates: Kombucha Te Verde, 19 February 2019; Kombucha Melograno, 15 February 2019; and Kombucha Zenzero, 20 February 2019.

Consumers are being warned by the Environmental Health Directorate not to consume the said products because of a risk of the bottle exploding upon opening due to excessive pressure.