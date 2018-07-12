menu

Consumer warning: These bottles can explode on opening

The Environmental Health Directorate has warned that three non-alcoholic beverages should not be consumed because the glass bottles risk exploding

maltatoday
12 July 2018, 11:00am
by Staff Reporter
These glass bottles can explode if opened, the health authorities have warned
Excessive pressure inside the glass bottle of three beverages sold under the brand Karma may contribute to an explosion when opening, the health authorities have warned.

The alert was released on Thursday morning and covers the non-alcoholic beverage Kombucha in the flavours of green tea, pomegranate and ginger.

The beverages are branded Karma and come in half-litre glass bottles.

The problematic batches have the following expiry dates: Kombucha Te Verde, 19 February 2019; Kombucha Melograno, 15 February 2019; and Kombucha Zenzero, 20 February 2019.

Consumers are being warned by the Environmental Health Directorate not to consume the said products because of a risk of the bottle exploding upon opening due to excessive pressure.

