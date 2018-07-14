menu

Heatwave warning as temperatures continue to soar

People have been advised to stay in a cool place during peak hours and to drink regularly to avoid dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke in the blistering heat

14 July 2018, 12:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Exposure to the sun is worse between 10am and 4pm
As the maximum temperature is expected to continue to rise further in the following days, the public has been advised to stay out of the heat by avoiding any unnecessary exposure to the sun, especially between 10am and 4pm, and stay in the coolest parts of the home and while at work. 

The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate said that drinking water regularly was also encouraged, to make up for the loss of water in the body during the heatwave.

High temperatures cause water to be lost from the body at quick rates, resulting in dehydration. They can also lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Everyone is prone to the high heat levels but older people, babies and young children, people with chronic conditions, and physically active people were advised to take extra caution. 

The Health Ministry has also encouraged the public to seek professional advice if any concerns arise. 

