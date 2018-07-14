Huawei to launch 5G connectivity in Malta by October

5G (fifth generation) mobile connectivity will be introduced in Malta by October, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between global technology powerhouse Huawei and the Maltese government.

The agreement, signed this morning, aims to introduce technology to improve sharing and connectivity as well as motivating further research and development in the sector.

Malta will this be one of the first countries to introduce 5G connectivity.

Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri said that 5G was the next step towards enhancing connectivity on the island. “5G is finally becoming a reality in 2018 and will revolutionise life, businesses and communities in many ways,” he said. “This MoU will also sustain academic research while addressing real world challenges.”

Schembri said the introduction of 5G would also provide further employment opportunities within the ICT sector.

Huawei has also committed itself to sending Maltese students to a two-week ICT training course in their centre in China, Schembri revealed.

Huawei CEO Thomas Miao said that Malta would help the company achieve mass connectivity around the world.

“Malta will be on the same starting line as other big countries, and I am proud of that,” Miao said. “5G brings to the industry low latency paired with mass connection and excellent connectivity.”

He said he was delighted at how the relationship with Malta had flourished following the first MoU between the two, two years ago.

“We must use the already existing digital infrastructure to redefine products and services,” Miao said.

Miao said he was a supporter and believed in Malta's 2020 strategy and said he hoped Huawei would play an important in it.