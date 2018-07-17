Paceville impresario Hugo Chetcuti’s funeral will take place on Thursday at the Paola parish church, his family have said.

In a statement, Chetcuti's family called on people attending the funeral not to give flowers but instead to give donations to the Sisters of the Ursuline Creche. Last month, Chetcuti had visited the creche and made a sizeable donation.

The family said that attendees were requested to wear black, turn off their mobiles and refrain from filming.

Chetcuti died last week in hospital from complications after a knife attack by a former employee. The funeral is expected to be at 10am at Christ the King parish church in Paola's main square.

Known as the entertainment king for his sprawling Paceville empire, Chetcuti was originally from Santa Luċija.

His assailant, Serb national Bojan Cmelik has been charged with the murder and the compilation of evidence against him is expected to start tomorrow in front of Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia.

