menu

Simon Busuttil will not resign after Egrant inquiry exonerates Muscats

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil remains defiant as he reacts to Egrant inquiry findings by saying it was his duty to react to the serious allegations made against the Prime Minister

kurt_sansone
22 July 2018, 2:02pm
by Kurt Sansone
Simon Busuttil said calls for his resignation were 'ridiculous'
Simon Busuttil said calls for his resignation were 'ridiculous'

A defiant Simon Busuttil has rubbished the Prime Minister’s call for his resignation, insisting it was his duty to react to the Egrant allegations last year.

Busuttil, who posted his reaction to the inquiry findings on his Facebook wall, called for the whole inquiry report to be published.

“It is unacceptable that the Prime Minister has the full report while people only have excerpts… I reserve the right to comment further once I have read the full report,” Busuttil said.

The former PN leader also took issue with Muscat’s call for his resignation, describing it “ridiculous”.

“The Prime Minister is the last person to speak about political responsibility when he never shouldered it himself despite a series of corruption scandals,” Busuttil rebutted.

He insisted that it was his duty as Opposition leader at the time to “react to a serious allegation that was made and insist the truth come out”.

Busuttil said the Egrant inquiry was not about him and urged the Prime Minister to wait for the other pending inquiries into allegations against Keith Schembri and other people linked to Pilatus Bank, which had been flagged by the FIAU.

Busuttil insisted the published findings so far had not answered the most important question: “Who owned Egrant?”

He said that if the inquiry found it belonged to Nexia BT owner Brian Tonna, the other question would be on behalf of whom did Tonna hold the company.

 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
[WATCH] Joseph Muscat sheds tears of relief after 15-month ordeal
National

[WATCH] Joseph Muscat sheds tears of relief after 15-month ordeal
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Updated | Adrian Delia has asked Simon Busuttil to resign from PN parliamentary group
National

[WATCH] Updated | Adrian Delia has asked Simon Busuttil to resign from PN parliamentary group
Massimo Costa
Simon Busuttil will not resign after Egrant inquiry exonerates Muscats
National

Simon Busuttil will not resign after Egrant inquiry exonerates Muscats
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Police stop MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil
National

[WATCH] Police stop MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe