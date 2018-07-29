menu

[WATCH] Third group of MV Lifeline migrants transferred to Portugal

A mother and an infant was amongst the group of migrants who were transferred to Portugal on Sunday 

maria_pace
29 July 2018, 4:08pm
by Maria Pace
The third group of migrants who came to Malta on the MV Lifeline this morning left for Portugal.

The group left through the ad hoc solidary procedure adopted by Malta after the dismemberment of the group on board MV Lifeline on 27 June.

This group of migrants include also a mother and infant.

The migrants were assessed by the immigration authorities of Portugal. Maltese authorities continue to provide for all the requirements of migrants during their stay in Malta.

Giovanni Bersan, speaking on behalf of the International Organisation for  Migration of Malta, lauded the collaboration with the Maltese government. He said that the procedure was very cooperative and everything went smoothly. He emphasised that all the migrants were excited for this adventure and, more importantly, happy to be safe.

Earlier last week, another group of migrants was relocated to the Netherlands.

France and Luxembourg have also relocated migrants through this ad hoc solidarity mechanism.

Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Norway have also pledged their commitment to participate in this mechanism.

 

