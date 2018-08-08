Updated | Electrical fire at Cospicua shipyard leaves two injured

Two persons were hurt in a fire which started as they were carrying out work at the shipyard in Cospicua, on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said the incident, which took place at around 2.15pm in an electrical plant at the shipyard owned by the Palumbo Group, left a 45-year-old person from Naxxar and 55-year-old person from Fgura injured.

Both persons were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The police initially reported that a likely explosion had taken place at the shipyard, but they, together with the Palumbo Group, later clarified that no explosion had happened, and the incident was connected to a small fire.

The Palumbo Group said that two shipyard technicians who were working on an electrical circuit breaker at the shipyard this afternoon were hurt after a spark triggered a small fire.

A shipyard spokesperson said the two workers were able to walk unaided after the incident, and were taken to hospital in a colleague’s car.

An ambulance was not required to assist the two men, Palumbo said.

“We had our two best technicians on the job and the fire was immediately brought under control. We are in constant contact with the two men and their condition is stable. We have also been informed that they are being kept under observation,” the spokesperson said.

Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella was informed about the case, and appointed a number of experts to help in the inquiry which she started.

Police investigations are ongoing.