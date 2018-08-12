Two people injured in three-car collision

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash involving three cars in Zebbug early Sunday morning.

Three cars, a Ford Escort driven by an 18-year-old man from Qormi, a BMW 320d driven by a 46-year-old woman from Msida, and a Daihatsu Sirion driven by a 44-year-old man from Tarxien, crashed in Mdina Road, Zebbug, at around 12.30am, the police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 18-year-old, who had been driving towards Zebbug, lost control of his car, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed into the two other vehicles which were driving towards Rabat.

An ambulance took the Qormi man and Msida woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where the former’s injuries were determined to be serious in nature, while the latter was deemed to have been slightly hurt. The man from Tarxien escaped injury.

Police investigations are ongoing.