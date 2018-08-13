menu

AD wants welfare of karozzini horses, and owners protected

Karozzini horses should not be allowed to work between noon and 4pm but owers must also be helped, Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo insists

kurt_sansone
13 August 2018, 5:42pm
by Kurt Sansone
AD wants animal rights balance by social protection
AD wants animal rights balance by social protection

Horses should be withdrawn from the roads between noon and 4pm, Carmel Cacopardo said, adding better regulation was needed to improve conditions for working animals.

However, the Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson insisted that the social impact assessment of such a measure would have to be analysed.

Cacopardo called for immediate action that will not only protect the horses but which will also buttress horse owners, some of whom do not have any alternative source of income.

AD’s call came on the back of two incidents involving karozzini horses. One horse collapsed in Pieta but recovered, while another was less lucky and died on the road.

There have been calls from animal rights activists to stop horses from working in the peak hours for heat, during the summer months. Some have clamoured for an outright ban on karozzini.

 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
AD wants welfare of karozzini horses, and owners protected
National

AD wants welfare of karozzini horses, and owners protected
Kurt Sansone
Updated | Over 100 migrants rescued by AFM patrol vessel
National

Updated | Over 100 migrants rescued by AFM patrol vessel
Maria Pace
Elderly man allegedly beat cat to death at Golden Bay
National

Elderly man allegedly beat cat to death at Golden Bay
Maria Pace
E-bike sharing service around Valletta launched
National

E-bike sharing service around Valletta launched
Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe