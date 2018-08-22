menu

Migrants rescued by AFM to be brought to Malta

They were rescued after a dinghy they were in started to take in water

yannick_pace
22 August 2018, 10:19am
by Yannick Pace
102 migrants are to be brought to Malta after they were rescued by the AFM
A group of 102 people were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) on Wednesday morning some 68 nautical miles south of Malta, the government has said. 

It said that the migrants on board, including two "lifeless corpses", were rescued by the AFM after a dinghy they were travelling on started to take in water.

The latest rescue is the fourth the Armed Forces has been involved in in just over a week.

114 were picked up by a Maltese patrol boat nine days ago, with another 61 people bring brought to Malta after being rescued on Monday.

The number of rescues carried out by the AFM have increased in recent months, after a decision by authorities to prevent humanitarian vessels from leaving Malta's ports. The Lifeline - which is currently under investigation - the Seefuchs and the Sea Watch 3 are all currently blocked in Malta and unable to carry out any rescues. 

 

 

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
