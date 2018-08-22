menu

Malta rebukes Salvini over claims it is not fulfilling redistribution commitments

The government said Malta had been in contact with Italian authorities to fulfil its pledged commitments but had not been provided with any ‘tangible procedure’ to follow

 

yannick_pace
22 August 2018, 10:55am
by Yannick Pace
The Maltese government said that rather than not fulfilling its duties, it was awaiting 'a tangible procedure to follow'
Malta has pushed back against claims by Italian Home Affairs minister Matteo Salvini, that Malta was not fulfilling its commitments to a previously agreed upon redistribution mechanism established by the Italian authorities.

Yesterday Salvini was quoted saying that following an agreement for the redistribution of 450 migrants who disembarked in Pozzallo in July, France was the only country that had kept its commitment and had accepted 47 of the 50 migrants it had promised to take in.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, shortly after it was announced that the AFM had rescued some 100 migrants from the Mediterranean, the government said that Maltese authorities had already been in contact with Italian authorities “to fulfil their pledged commitments as soon as possible”.

“Nevertheless, the Italian authorities have not provided any tangible procedure for Malta to follow,” the government said.

“On the other hand, unfortunately, Italy has not yet fulfilled its commitments on the redistribution mechanism which was initiated by Malta with respect to the immigrants disembarked in Malta on board of the MV Lifeline on the 27th of June, despite the efforts of the Maltese authorities to complete this process with the Italian authorities.”

