menu

PN accuses government of not believing in social dialogue

After the government was forced to withdraw legal notices introducing new employment regulations, the Nationalist Party calls for ‘serious’ discussions with the social partners

kurt_sansone
22 August 2018, 6:05pm
by Kurt Sansone
The new regulations ensured that vacation leave would continue to accrue for mothers out on maternity leave
The new regulations ensured that vacation leave would continue to accrue for mothers out on maternity leave

The withdrawal after a few days of legal notices that introduced new employment conditions was the result of lack of consultation, the Nationalist Party said.

In a joint statement, PN MPs Hermann Schiavone, Karl Gouder and Kristy Debono, said the lack of social dialogue prior to the introduction of the new rules has forced the government to withdraw them in a matter of days.

READ ALSO: Vacation leave rules retracted after employers boycott employment board

The government’s announcement came after four employer bodies declared that they would boycott meetings of the Employment Relations Board, claiming the legal notices were introduced by stealth.

The PN said that while it was in favour of introducing measures that improved work conditions and leave entitlement, any proposals should form part of a long-term plan.

The PN called on the government to enter into “a serious discussion” with all social partners.

READ ALSO: GWU disagrees with government over suspension of new employment rules

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
PN accuses government of not believing in social dialogue
National

PN accuses government of not believing in social dialogue
Kurt Sansone
Pilatus potentially two months away from losing licence after court battle over MFSA caretaker wages fails
National

Pilatus potentially two months away from losing licence after court battle over MFSA caretaker wages fails
Matthew Agius
Updated | GWU disagrees with government over suspension of new employment rules
National

Updated | GWU disagrees with government over suspension of new employment rules
Kurt Sansone
Maltese farmers denied crucial EU cash as under-staffed office delays payments
National

Maltese farmers denied crucial EU cash as under-staffed office delays payments
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe