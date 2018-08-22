PN accuses government of not believing in social dialogue

The withdrawal after a few days of legal notices that introduced new employment conditions was the result of lack of consultation, the Nationalist Party said.

In a joint statement, PN MPs Hermann Schiavone, Karl Gouder and Kristy Debono, said the lack of social dialogue prior to the introduction of the new rules has forced the government to withdraw them in a matter of days.

READ ALSO: Vacation leave rules retracted after employers boycott employment board

The government’s announcement came after four employer bodies declared that they would boycott meetings of the Employment Relations Board, claiming the legal notices were introduced by stealth.

The PN said that while it was in favour of introducing measures that improved work conditions and leave entitlement, any proposals should form part of a long-term plan.

The PN called on the government to enter into “a serious discussion” with all social partners.

READ ALSO: GWU disagrees with government over suspension of new employment rules