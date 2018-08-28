Green MT accuses rival GreenPak of benefitting from violation of state aid rules

Waste collection providers Green MT are accusing the authorities of violating State aid rules in an ongoing tiff with competitors GreenPak.

Green MT said the authorities were allowing councils served by their competitor, to pay waste collectors themselves. This was saving GreenPak thousands of euros because the company was being indirectly subsidised by local councils, Green MT charged.

In a statement, Green MT, a company owned by the Malta Chamber for Small Enterprises - GRTU, said that from July 2013 to November 2017, a number of local councils, in agreement with GreenPak Coop had paid up to €500,000 for the collection of recyclable waste and glass collections from their localities.

“These payments were made directly to the waste collectors by local councils instead of by GreenPak thus saving it hundreds of thousands of euros that were instead paid out of public funds,” Green MT said.

The company said it had requested a payment solely for additional services (such as the supply of grey and green bags) and not for the collection of recyclable waste from local councils. Green MT said these services were "arbitrarily imposed" by the environment authority.

It added that these conditions had been imposed on it through the implementation of a legal notice back in 2017. Green MT insisted that the legal notice effectively bypassed Public Procurement Regulations.

“GreenPak Coop on the other hand actually created a precedent throughout the years between 2013 and 2017 by charging local councils for the collection of recyclable waste, whereas the law clearly states that it is the schemes that are to carry the burden of the cost of this service.”

GreenMT's recycling collection schemes are financed by the business community, according to the market placement of packaging waste on the market.

It said that GreenPak was having local councils pay waste collectors directly, saving it a considerable deal of money, “while Green MT continued to abide by the law and its permit obligations by paying from the collection of recyclable waste” using its own funds.

In addition to this, it said that WasteServ, the government agency tasked with organizing and overseeing waste management, was also paying GreenPak by the ton for material collected from local councils.

“The facts are simple, Greenpak Coop should outline the truth and nothing but the truth. It has taken advantage of public funds for collection of recyclable waste and has also received funds from Wasteserv for services that it did not pay for. Any other circumvention of the truth is nothing but heresy,” it said.

Green MT added that it was willing to discuss ways of finidng a solution to the anomalies arising from “Legal Notice 226 of 2017”.