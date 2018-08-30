menu

Transport Minister becomes a father

Baby Eve was delivered early on Thursday

maltatoday
30 August 2018, 12:21pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Ian Borg and his wife Rachelle have become parents to baby Eve (Photo: Photocity, Xarabank)
Ian Borg and his wife Rachelle have become parents to baby Eve.

The Transport Minister said in a Facebook post that Eve came into this world early on Thursday and both mother and baby were doing fine.

This is the first child for the Borg family.

The young minister was given a massive portfolio after the last election that includes roads, transport and the planning authority but in his short message, described baby Eve’s birth as “the most beautiful responsibility”.

“I don’t have words to thank her for the new love she brought me today,” Borg wrote.

The couple got married last year, a month after the election.

