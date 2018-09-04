menu

All Maltese nationals in Libya safe, foreign ministry confirms

The Ministry said that it was in contact with all known Maltese nationals in the country and is closely monitoring the situation

maria_pace
4 September 2018, 10:15am
by Maria Pace
Largest faction in Tripoli attacked by several militias over territory in the capital
Largest faction in Tripoli attacked by several militias over territory in the capital

All Maltese nationals in Libya are safe, Foreign ministry confirms.

In a statement, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotions confirmed that from official information, all Maltese people currently in Libya were safe.

The Ministry said that it was in contact with all known Maltese nationals in the country and is closely monitoring the situation.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that Malta was concerned with recent developments and was monitoring the situation

in Libya closely.

READ MORE: Libya declares state of emeregency as death toll reaches 39

Fighting broke out on the 26 August when the Seventh Brigade militia launched an attack on districts in southern Tripoli. Libya’s United Nations-backed Government of National Accord declared a state of emergency in Tripoli as the fighting entered its second week, with over 40 people so far reported dead, mainly in the Salahuddin district.   

When contacted by MaltaToday, investigative journalist and migration researcher Mark Micallef said that the country’s conflict is likely to get worse, as rival militias battle is out for power in the region.

READ MORE: Fighting in Libya will continue until one side is obliterated or resigns, migration researcher insists

The Foreign Ministry said that should any Maltese national wish to get in touch with the ministry on this evolving situation, the following number has been made available: (+356) 21 242 191.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in National
All Maltese nationals in Libya safe, foreign ministry confirms
National

All Maltese nationals in Libya safe, foreign ministry confirms
Maria Pace
Spearfishing enthusiast missing off Bahar ic-Caghaq
National

Spearfishing enthusiast missing off Bahar ic-Caghaq
Karl Azzopardi
Medical professor Angelo Psaila passes away
National

Medical professor Angelo Psaila passes away
Passport boss says Malta verifying all sources of millionaires’ wealth
National

Passport boss says Malta verifying all sources of millionaires’ wealth
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe