All Maltese nationals in Libya safe, foreign ministry confirms

All Maltese nationals in Libya are safe, Foreign ministry confirms.

In a statement, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotions confirmed that from official information, all Maltese people currently in Libya were safe.

The Ministry said that it was in contact with all known Maltese nationals in the country and is closely monitoring the situation.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that Malta was concerned with recent developments and was monitoring the situation

in Libya closely.

Fighting broke out on the 26 August when the Seventh Brigade militia launched an attack on districts in southern Tripoli. Libya’s United Nations-backed Government of National Accord declared a state of emergency in Tripoli as the fighting entered its second week, with over 40 people so far reported dead, mainly in the Salahuddin district.

When contacted by MaltaToday, investigative journalist and migration researcher Mark Micallef said that the country’s conflict is likely to get worse, as rival militias battle is out for power in the region.

The Foreign Ministry said that should any Maltese national wish to get in touch with the ministry on this evolving situation, the following number has been made available: (+356) 21 242 191.