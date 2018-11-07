Crew sickness causes Air Malta flight delays

A 10-hour delay on Air Malta’s flight to Moscow was caused after crew members reported sick, the airline said on Wednesday.

Flight KM560/1 from Malta to Moscow on Tuesday evening was delayed by 10 hours 30 minutes after the crew who had to operate the flight reported sick.

The airline said the next standby crew was called in but the co-pilot also reported sick, leaving the company with no option but to delay the flight.

Air Malta said it had to wait for a leased aircraft to be flown to Malta to rectify the situation.

“To minimise disruptions to its customers, the airline has today wet leased an Airbus A321 to operate KM 100/1 from Malta to London in order to facilitate the delayed flight to Moscow,” the airline said.

Air Malta said a number of other flights were also delayed today with delays ranging from 20 minutes to one hour.

“The estimated cost of this disruption is over €85,000,” Air Malta said, as it apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

A similar incident happened last September when a flight to Paris Orly Airport was cancelled after pilots called in sick.